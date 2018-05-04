New "legendary" park in Uzbekistan to feature hotel, pools and ice palace

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with construction work in the culture and recreation park in the city of Namangan, the press service of the president stated May 4.

According to the statement, the 110-hectare park will feature open and closed pools, a small stadium, an ice palace, a four-star hotel, attractions, a fairy-tale town, trade centers, a library, an internet cafe, bowling and fitness centers, a handicrafts center, an amphitheater, an aqua park etc.

Decorative trees and flowers are to be planted in the park. On top of that, a botanic garden will be created. The construction work is currently underway.

The press service of the president noted that the head of state proposed to call the new recreation zone Afsona, which means "legend" in Uzbek.