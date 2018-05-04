Russia says Skripal case to harm security cooperation with UK

2018-05-04 12:50 | www.trend.az | 1

The poisoning of former Russian double agent in England will damage Britain-Russia cooperation in ensuring security for the soccer World Cup being staged in Russia from June, RIA cited a Russian deputy foreign minister as saying on Friday, Reuters reports.

“Indeed, it will have an impact,” said Oleg Syromolotov, when asked if the situation would affect “anti-terrorist cooperation between Russia and Britain” in preparation for the World Cup, the state news agency RIA reported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news