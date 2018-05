China bans private lending businesses without approval

2018-05-04 12:56 | www.trend.az | 1

China has banned companies and individuals from setting up private lending businesses without regulatory approval, the banking and insurance regulator said on Friday, Reuters reports.

China will crack down on several illegal financial practices including illegal fund raising related to private lending, according to a document on the regulator’s website.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news