Egypt says sending Arab troops to Syria a possibility

2018-05-04 12:57 | www.trend.az

Sending Arab troops to Syria is a possibility that is being discussed by officials from various countries, Egypt’s foreign minister was quoted as saying in a state newspaper on Friday, Reuters reports.

“In regards to the situation in Syria, Shoukry said that the idea of replacing forces with another that may be Arab is a possibility,” Al-Ahram quoted Sameh Shoukry as saying.