Turkey ready to strengthen ties with Iraq - FM

2018-05-04 13:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey intends to strengthen ties with Iraq, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted, commenting on his meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey’s participation in restoring Iraq’s infrastructure was also discussed as part of the meeting.

“Turkey once again expresses its intention to allocate $5 billion to Iraq, and is also ready to open new checkpoints at the country’s border,” Cavusoglu added.

On Feb. 14, Cavusoglu said that Ankara will allocate $5 billion to restore Iraq.