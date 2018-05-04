Turkey ready to strengthen ties with Iraq - FM

2018-05-04 13:32 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
Turkey intends to strengthen ties with Iraq, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted, commenting on his meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari.
Cavusoglu noted that Turkey’s participation in restoring Iraq’s infrastructure was also discussed as part of the meeting.
“Turkey once again expresses its intention to allocate $5 billion to Iraq, and is also ready to open new checkpoints at the country’s border,” Cavusoglu added.
On Feb. 14, Cavusoglu said that Ankara will allocate $5 billion to restore Iraq.