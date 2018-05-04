Azerbaijan’s native Karabakh horses come to Windsor

2018-05-04 13:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

A display demonstrating the power and beauty of Azerbaijan’s native Karabakh horse will be one of the big attractions at next week’s Royal Windsor Horse Show, writes Royal Borough Observer newspaper.

The Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan will be returning to Windsor for the first time since performing at the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations in 2016 – with their new performance Land of Fire, Azerbaijan.

Ten horse and rider combinations will be seen combining fast paced movements with tight turns and perfectly timed executions. They will be accompanied by the ‘Sarhadchi’ dance ensemble who will be performing traditional dances alongside two fire-jugglers performing a spectacular fire show.