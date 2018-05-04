Top official: Azerbaijan's education system on path of big reforms

Azerbaijan's education system is on path of big reforms that will raise it to a new stage of development, Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said in Baku on May 4.

He made the remarks at a ceremony to award the winners of the "Best Presentation" contest organized in connection with the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Over the past years, according to Ahmadov, great progress has been achieved in the education system thanks to the policy of Heydar Aliyev and success of the policy pursued by his worthy successor President Ilham Aliyev.

"Great reforms are being realized in the education system, which bring results. It is no coincidence that President Aliyev attaches great importance to the development of education," Ahmadov said.

He noted that education is viewed as one of the most fundamental basis of Azerbaijan's development.

"Each country owes its development to the education," Ahmadov said.

