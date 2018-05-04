President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Khizi district for a visit

2018-05-04 13:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Khizi district for a visit.

President Aliyev first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Heydar Aliyev Park in Khizi city.

Head of Khizi District Executive Authority Khazar Aslanov informed President Aliyev about the work implemented in the park, as well as renovation and construction activities in the district.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news