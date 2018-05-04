Kyrgyzstan launches project on reconstruction of irrigation system

2018-05-04 14:34 | www.trend.az | 2
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov kicked off the implementation of the Reconstruction of the Irrigation System of the Kyrgyz Republic project as part of his working trip to Issyk-Kul oblast, the Kyrgyz President's press service reported.
The "Reconstruction of the Irrigation System of the Kyrgyz Republic" project will require $32 million, allocated as a grant by the People's Republic of China for the construction of 6 water facilities.
The project provides for the reconstruction and construction of water management facilities in Issyk-Kul, Batken, Talas and Chui oblasts.
After their commissioning, 5,410 hectares of new irrigated lands will be put into operation, water supply in the area of 22,100 hectares will be increased.
In general, the implementation of the project will create jobs for 40,000 rural residents throughout the country.