First segment of TAP’s micro-tunnel in Albania complete

2018-05-04 14:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

At the end of April, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) successfully completed the first segment of its micro-tunnel in the Skrapari region, Albania, said a message from TAP AG consortium.

Approximately two months since works started, the boring machine finished digging the 560-metre Eastern micro-tunnel segment, said the message.

“TAP’s contractor Spiecapag and subcontractor Bessac managed to complete this phase in line with the project schedule and without any incidents. The micro-tunnel is constructed using state-of-the-art technology, which ensures safety while minimising impact on the environment. With the Eastern leg completed, the works on the Western segment of the micro-tunnel will now start. The micro-tunnel construction works are due to be finalised during the summer,” said the consortium.

The micro-tunnel in Çorovoda is comprised of the now completed 560-metre Eastern tunnel and a 600-metre Western section, according to the message.

The micro-tunnel will be 1.5 kilometres long, with a 1.8-metre diameter, and avoid any impact on the banks of the Osumi River and a newly constructed bypass road.

Skrapar’s landscape, Albania’s mountainous region where TAP will reach 1,800 metres above sea level, poses many challenges to the pipeline construction, as a result of its numerous geohazards, steep mountain slopes, and geological composition.