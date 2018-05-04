Index of Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange on May 4

2018-05-04 14:55 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Composite Index (UCI) of the Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange (RSE) decreased to 1,023.73 points on May 4, which is 0.92 points more compared to May 3 (1,024.65 points).

At the beginning of the trade-day the UCI was at 1,024.65 points, decreasing to 1,023.78 points by 13:25 (GMT +5), decreasing again to 1,023.73 points at 14:23. The figure has remained stable till the end of the trade-day.

During the trade-week, the largest figure of the UCI was detected on May 3 (1,024.65 points), with the lowest being on May 4 (1,023.73 points).