Georgia, Azerbaijan to build border crossing point within "One Belt - One Road" initiative

2018-05-04 15:15 | www.trend.az | 18

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

Georgia and Azerbaijan plan to build the first joint border crossing point within the framework of the "One Belt - One Road" initiative, Georgian Finance Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said at the 51st annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank on May 3-6, Novosti-Georgia reported.

"Georgia fully supports the concept of the Asian Development Bank on the trade without barriers. From this point of view, we together with Azerbaijan are considering possibility of building the first joint border point," Bakhtadze said.

However, the minister did not disclose any details of the new project.

According to Bakhtadze, Georgia needs even more mobilization of the financial resources to participate in the New Silk Road project.