Russia expects OPCW to issue impartial report on Syria's Douma

2018-05-04 15:15 | www.trend.az | 2

Moscow expects the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to issue an impartial report on the chemical weapons attack that allegedly happened in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday, TASS reports.

"We continue facilitating the investigation that OPCW experts are carrying out in the town of Douma, first and foremost, by ensuring security," she said. "As far as we understand, the work is going on according to plan. They have already collected samples at two facilities mentioned in regard with the alleged chemical weapons attack - a laboratory and a depot. We expect that the OPCW technical mission will be completed, resulting in an impartial and professional report," Zakharova added.