China offers to increase U.S. imports, cut tariffs on some products

2018-05-04 15:16 | www.trend.az | 2

China has offered to buy more U.S. goods and lower tariffs on some goods including cars as part of negotiations to resolve an escalating trade dispute, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter and a document reviewed by Reuters.

China also asked that Washington treat Chinese investment equally in its national security reviews and stop issuing any new restrictions on investments, the sources told Reuters as officials wrapped up two days of talks in Beijing.

China also demanded that U.S. terminate its Section 301 intellectual property probe and not implement the 25 percent tariffs proposed as part of that probe, they said.

The sources declined to be identified because the information was not public.