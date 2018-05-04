Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats, defense ministers to meet on May 14

2018-05-04 15:16 | www.trend.az | 2

Russian and Egyptian foreign and defense ministers will hold talks in Moscow on May 14, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, TASS reports.

"A round of negotiations between the Russian and Egyptian foreign and defense ministers is scheduled to be held in Moscow on May 14. Separate meetings as well as ‘two-plus-two’ meetings are expected to be held," the diplomat said.

"During the upcoming contacts, it is planned to exchange views in detail on regional and international issues with an emphasis on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa. Particular attention will be paid to the tasks of strengthening cooperation between Moscow and Cairo in order to resolve the crises on the basis of compliance with international law, respect for the sovereignty of the states in the region and non-interference in internal affairs," Zakharova stressed. "It is also planned to discuss further coordinated steps to counter global terrorist and extremist threats."