Western European car sales up 9.1 percent in April

2018-05-04 15:22 | www.trend.az

Western European car sales rose 9.1 percent in April compared to a year ago, helped by the timing of this year’s Easter holiday, according to industry data compiled by LMC automotive, Reuters reports.

Registrations last month came to 1.22 million cars, as many markets saw a higher number of selling days than in April 2017, the consulting firm said on Friday. Its numbers are based on national data and estimates for some smaller markets.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) of western European sales rose by a more modest 1.1 percent from 14.27 million cars in March to 14.42 million in April - still below the average 14.72 million rate for the year to date.