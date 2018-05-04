New head appointed to Azerbaijani Customs Committee’s Balakan department

May 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The chief of the Balakan Customs Administration, Colonel of the Customs Service Vugar Gismatov, was dismissed from his post in connection with the implementation of the staff reforms in accordance with the corresponding order of the chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Committee head Safar Mehdiyev told reporters in Baku May 4.

Isa Guliyev was appointed the head of the Balakan Customs Administration under another order. Guliyev previously also worked in the State Customs Committee.