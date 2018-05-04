President Aliyev attends ceremony to launch drinking water supply in Khizi city, Altiaghaj settlement (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended a ceremony marking the completion of the project on the reconstruction of drinking water supply systems and establishment of sewage network in the city of Khizi and Altiaghaj settlement.

Chairman of Azersu Open Joint Stock Company Gorkhmaz Huseynov informed the head of state of the work carried out within the project.

President Ilham Aliyev then pressed a button to launch the drinking water supply system of the city of Khizi and Altiaghaj settlement.

Under the project a state-of-the-art administrative building was also built for the Khizi Water Canal Department. A bust to national leader Heydar Aliyev was installed in the foyer of the building. A customer service and production department will be operating here.

President Ilham Aliyev met with representatives of the general public and posed for photographs together with them.

