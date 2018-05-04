Azerbaijan's customs committee talks use of blockchain technology (UPDATE)

2018-05-04 15:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 14:14)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee focuses on introduction of modern technologies in its activity, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev told reporters in Baku May 4.

Mehdiyev was responding to a question about the possible use of blockchain technology in the work of the country's customs bodies.

"The current changes in global trade lead to the need for reforms in the customs system, which is inevitable,” he said. “I think we will apply such innovations."