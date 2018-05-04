South Korean national security adviser visits U.S., to meet Bolton

South Korea’s national security adviser is in Washington to meet his U.S. counterpart, John Bolton, ahead of an expected summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, officials in Washington and Seoul said, Reuters reports.

The U.S. National Security Council asked Chung Eui-yong to fly to the United States to discuss matters related to the summit, a South Korean presidential official told reporters on Friday.

The United States had asked that the visit be kept quiet due to the issues to be addressed at meetings there, said the official, who declined to be identified.

A senior administration official in Washington confirmed Chung’s visit and his meeting with Bolton.

South Korea has been working closely with old ally the United States on efforts to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, with an easing of tensions in recent months after threats of war from North Korea and Trump.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim pledged to work for the “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean peninsula at a summit on their heavily fortified border on April 27.

Moon also spoke by telephone with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to South Korea’s presidential office.

Moon stressed that China’s support was crucial for denuclearisation and to establish permanent peace, the office said. China is North Korea’s lone major ally.

Moon and Xi agreed to cooperate in the process of signing a peace treaty to end hostilities on the peninsula, it added.

“China is ready to join with the international community, including North and South Korea, to play its due, active role in pushing forward the process for a political solution to the peninsula issue to finally achieve lasting peace in the region,” Chinese state media cited Xi as saying.