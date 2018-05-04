Germany urges speedy EU talks to reach common position on U.S. tariffs

2018-05-04 16:26 | www.trend.az | 2

EU member states should engage in intensive talks to reach a common position on how to respond to U.S. tariffs on metal imports should efforts to secure a long-term exemption fail, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday, Reuters reports.

“I can’t speak of timetables as this must be done at the European level,” the spokeswoman said. “It is clear that it is important that speedy talks are held in order to reach a common European position.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news