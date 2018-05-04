Russia to continue contributing to Karabakh conflict settlement (UPDATE)

Moscow, Russia, May 4

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russia will continue to contribute to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said answering Trend correspondent’s question at a press conference May 4.

"For my part, I would like to say that we are demonstrating a very consistent position on this issue,” she said. “In general, we do not abandon it, so we will continue to assist the sides.”

“But we must wait until the political situation in Armenia stabilizes,” Zakharova added. “Armenia is now experiencing a difficult political period. I think we need to wait until the political situation finally stabilizes, when people, political forces and political movements make a decision on the composition of the governing bodies and we hope this will be within the constitution.”