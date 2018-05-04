Kyrgyzstan, UN Alliance of Civilizations discuss prospects of bilateral co-op

Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN Mirgul Moldoisayeva met with High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Nasir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic said in a message.

During the meeting the issues of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the UN Alliance of Civilizations were discussed.

Moldoisayeva stressed the importance of promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue. It was noted that the Kyrgyz side actively participates in the events held under the aegis of the Alliance of Civilizations.