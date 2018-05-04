Azerbaijan to expand co-op with International Association of Authorized Economic Operator (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The ceremony of signing an action plan between the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee and the International Association of Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Customs and Logistics was held in Baku May 4.

The document was signed by Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev and President of the International Association of Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Customs and Logistics Antonio Llobet de Pablo.

Speaking with reporters, Mehdiyev stressed that the action plan will allow implementing a system of authorized economic operators in Azerbaijan.

"As you know, the activity of AEO Customs and Logistics is aimed at the development of authorized economic operators in various countries and the improvement of transit and logistics services,” he said.