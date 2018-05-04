Azerbaijan’s Customs Committee seeks to achieve full transparency in its activity (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Personnel reforms at the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan will continue until full transparency in the work is achieved, Committee head Safar Mehdiyev told reporters on May 4.

He noted that the staff reshuffle at the Committee does not mean that serious violations were revealed in activities of the employees.

"I have already noted that serious reforms will be carried out at the SCC. Two new orders were signed yesterday, according to which several high-ranking officials of the Committee were taken off their posts. This is all part of the reforms. We previously changed the heads of the three departments. Today, the head of the Balakan Customs Administration was dismissed from his position. A new, proactive specialist, who is good in the customs system, was appointed to this post. Reforms do not mean that there were serious shortcomings in someone's work,” he said.

He noted that the law should be followed by both the customs authorities and entrepreneurs.