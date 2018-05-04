Foreign Ministry has no information about preparations for Russia-US summit

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has no information about preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, TASS reports.

"I don’t have information on this account," she said in response to a question, adding that the ministry was ready to act upon instructions to prepare such a meeting should they be given.

On March 20, Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation, after which Trump told reporters that he had called Putin to congratulate him on winning the presidential election. According to the US president, he expected to meet with the Russian leader "in the not too distant future to discuss the arms race, which is getting out of control."