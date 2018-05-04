Will Azerbaijan change customs tariffs? (UPDATE)

Changing customs tariffs is not on the agenda in Azerbaijan, head of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev told reporters on May 4.

He reminded that usually the tariff changes are proposed within the framework of discussions on the budget package, and rarely in the middle of the year.

"Last year, we made major amendments to the customs duties with a view to protect local production. A new system of the customs duties was introduced. So, now we see no need to revise customs duties. If we receive some new proposals by the end of the year, we can consider them," Mehdiyev said.

The new system of the customs duties entered into force Jan. 1, 2018.

The new duties are regulated by the “Goods Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity, Customs Rates for Import and Export.” From 2001, the customs rates of 0, 0.5, 1, 3, 5, 10 and 15 percent were applied in the country. Starting from this year, only rates of 0, 5 and 15 percent on imported raw materials and goods are applied in Azerbaijan.