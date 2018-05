Fire in Turkish plant manufacturing Sikorsky helicopter spare parts

2018-05-04 17:08 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A fire broke out in a plant located in Turkey’s Eskisehir province, where spare parts for Sikorsky helicopters are manufactured, Turkish media reported on May 4.

Reportedly, the work is underway to extinguish the fire. Rescuers have also arrived at the scene.