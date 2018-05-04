Brazilian president expresses confidence in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan

Brazilian President Michel Temer has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over the victory in the presidential election.

"I congratulate you in connection with the re-election as the President of Azerbaijan. I believe that friendly relations between Brazil and Azerbaijan will be further strengthened in the interests of our peoples and international community,” he said.

Temer voiced confidence that the bilateral cooperation in various fields will expand even more despite the large geographical distance that separates Azerbaijan and Brazil.

“Mr. President, I emphasize once again my interest in supporting such a noble cause. I wish you good health, happiness and success in the new period of the presidency, " reads the congratulatory message.

