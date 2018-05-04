Russia urges other countries to admit they produced Novichok

2018-05-04 17:37 | www.trend.az | 2

Russia is waiting for a reply from the other countries capable of making chemical warfare agents after the Czech Republic’s statement it produced Novichok, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday after Czech President Milos Zeman declared that his country’s military agencies produced and conducted research into the Novichok class agent, TASS reports.

Russia is waiting for a reply from the other countries capable of making chemical warfare agents after the Czech Republic’s statement it produced Novichok, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday after Czech President Milos Zeman declared that his country’s military agencies produced and conducted research into the Novichok class agent.

On May 3, Czech President Milos Zeman said on Prague’s Barrandov television channel that small amounts of the nerve gas Novichok had been produced and stored in the Czech Republic. He called for not being hypocritical and for telling no lies.