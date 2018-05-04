20 daily minutes to all directions for 40 gapik from Nar

Nar introduced its new ‘Extra Minutes’ package.

This offer allows the customers to get 20 off-net minutes per day by paying only 40 gapik extra. With this package the off-net minutes will cost 2 gapik.

This package can be ordered unlimited number of times during the day. To join the ‘Extra minutes’ package just send ‘40’ to number 777 via SMS or dial *777#40#YES on your phone.

For more detailed information about the ‘Extra minutes’ offer dial *777#20#YES or send ‘I’ to 777; and to cancel the automatic activation dial *777#740#YES or send ‘STOP40’ to 777.