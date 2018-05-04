US Department of State summarises Assistant Secretary Wess Mitchell’s visit to Georgia

The US Department of State Spokesperson has briefed public about the US Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Aaron Wess Mitchell’s recent visit to Georgia and Ukraine, Agenda reports.

The Department of State reported at a news briefing yesterday that Wess Mitchell reiterated the US support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and held meetings with the country’s top officials.

The Department of State also said that Wess Mitchell revealed the position of US President Donald Trump to the 2008 NATO Bucharest summit, referring to Georgia’s eventual membership of NATO.