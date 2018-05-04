President Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated road (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly renovated 5-km road linking the Gilazi-Khizi highway with the Findighan village.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of the newly reconstructed road.

The construction of the road was carried out in accordance with the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev in February 2018. Large-scale landscaping work was carried out during the reconstruction of the road.

The opening of this road will provide access for Findighan village residents to the Gilazi-Khizi highway and to the Baku-Guba-Russian border highway.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

