MP: Human trafficking should be equated with terrorism

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Human trafficking, drug trafficking and child labor exists in a country if there is no stability due to violation of the laws, MP Siyavush Novruzov said at a meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament on May 4.

He said that the figures of human trafficking in Europe are much higher than in Azerbaijan.

"In European countries, human trafficking victims are involved in various works, migrants are kept in camps. Despite these facts, these countries are trying to teach a lesson of democracy to others. If to compare the situation in these countries, we can say that the fight against trafficking is very well organized in Azerbaijan," said Novruzov.

The parliamentarian said that the orders signed by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the laws adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament prevent the human trafficking in the country.

"The human trafficking is the most serious crime, which should be equated with terrorism. From this point of view, I think that tourists, who come to the country and are engaged in the human trafficking, should bear responsibility under the Azerbaijani laws," Novruzov said.

