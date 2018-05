Turkmenistan and Germany hold business talks

2018-05-04 18:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 4

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

A delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Chary Gylydjov, held talks in the Federal Ministry of Economy and Energy of Germany, says a message of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The eighth meeting of the joint working group for trade and economic cooperation was held in Berlin.