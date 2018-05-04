Israel wants Russia to respect 'its security interests' in Syria - Lieberman

2018-05-04 18:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Tel Aviv doesn't want any conflict or tensions with Russia, the country's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant, adding that the two countries have had good partnership relations, Sputnik reports.

"In recent years, we have developed, I would say, a very clear and frank, transparent dialogue with Russia, both when we have similar opinions and even when we have not," Avigdor Liebermann said.

The official also stressed that Israel has always taken into account Russian interests in Syria and, therefore, hopes that Russia "will take into account Israel's interests related to our security as well."