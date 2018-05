264,000 hectares of forests left in occupied territories, Azerbaijan says

2018-05-04 18:18 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Samir Ali - Trend:

There are two nature reserves - Basutchay and Garagel - on the territories of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, said the Director of the Department of forest development under the Ministry of ecology and natural resources of Azerbaijan Sohrab Abbasov.

"The territories of these reserves are 109 and 300 hectares, respectively," he said.