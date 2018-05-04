Sailing regatta to be held in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A regatta of sailing yachts (Baku Sailing Regatta-2018) dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev will be held in Baku on Saturday, May 5, the Azerbaijani Sailing Federation announced May 4.

The regatta is organized jointly by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC and Azerbaijan Sailing Federation.

The regatta will be attended by 40 yachtsmen.

The winners will be determined by local and international judges, and the regatta participants taking I, II and III places will be awarded.