Azerbaijan's mobile operator launches new tariff plans

2018-05-04 18:21 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Bakcell LLC, a mobile operator of Azerbaijan, has launched two new tariff plans Cin1 and Cin5, the company told Trend on May 4.

Subscribers of the Cin1 tariff plan will weekly get 100 on-net calling minutes and 50 SMS at a price of one manat per week.

The on-net calling minutes will be divided into two parts (50 minutes can be used from Monday to Friday, and 50 minutes on Saturday and Sunday). One can join the tariff Cin1 by dialing * 301 # yes.

The Cin5 tariff provides 600 on-net calling minutes and 300 SMS at a price of five manats per week.