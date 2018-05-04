Turkish ministry confirms collision of Turkish ship and Greek warship

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications has confirmed the fact of collision of a Turkish ship and a Greek warship in the Aegean Sea, the ministry said in a message on May 4.

The 73-meter cargo ship "Karmate" carrying cement has collided with the Greek military ship in the waters of the Lesbos island in the Aegean Sea on May 4.

Both ships were damaged due to the collision, but not sunk, the ministry said. No one was injured in the collision.