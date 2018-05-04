Turkish opposition won’t be able to give people anything - Erdogan

2018-05-04 18:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish opposition won’t be able to give people anything, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, commenting on the early parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in the country, Turkish media reported May 4.

He said that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has always been close to the people and has done everything for the good of the people.

“The people’s interests are not the purpose of the opposition,” Erdogan said. “All actions of the Turkish opposition are directed against the policy pursued by the president.”