President Aliyev: Azerbaijan - exemplary country on global scale in terms of development, stability, unity of power and people

Azerbaijan has become an exemplary country on a global scale in terms of development, stability, unity of power and people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said May 4.

He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of the public of the Khizi district while attending a ceremony marking the completion of the project on the reconstruction of drinking water supply systems and establishment of sewage network in the city of Khizi and Altiaghaj settlement.

The head of state noted that today is a very significant day in the Khizi district.

“We celebrate the supply of drinking water to Khizi city,” President Ilham Aliyev said. “I cordially congratulate you on this wonderful event. At the same time, the water supply issue in the Altiaghaj settlement has been also solved. These projects show once again that our social policy gives excellent results, and socially directed steps will continue to be taken in the future.”

