Azerbaijani wrestlers defeat Armenians at European Championship in Daghestan

2018-05-04 19:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

The European championship in wrestling continues in Kaspiysk (Dagestan), says the message of Federation of Wrestling of Azerbaijan released May 4.

The fifth day of the competition saw participations of freestyle wrestlers in the weight categories of 57, 65, 70, 79 and 97 kg.

Giorgi Edisherashvili (57 kg) defeated wrestlers from Bulgaria and Armenia, setting his mind to the semi-finals, where he is to face his opponent from Belarus.