Former President Gul confirms Turkey’s top soldier visited him

2018-05-04 19:52 | www.trend.az | 2

Former President Abdullah Gul on May 4 confirmed that Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar had visited him previously, while refuting claims that the top soldier visited him to threaten him to not run for president Hurriyetdailynews reported

“It was a visit paid during the day and in front of everyone. So it wasn’t a secret,” Gul told reporters after Friday prayers.

“There were no threats, impositions or disrespect during the visit,” he added.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu had claimed that Turkey’s top soldier and chief presidential advisor threatened Gul not to run for presidency and called on them to make a clear statement about the meeting ahead of the key parliamentary and presidential elections.

“It is an attempt at military tutelage,” Kilicdaroglu said in a parliamentary group meeting on May 3.