50 crocodiles seized at Heathrow airport (PHOTO)

2018-05-05 00:08 | www.trend.az | 1
Fifty crocodiles have been seized at Heathrow airport after their transport conditions breached regulations, BBC reported.
The year-old reptiles, which arrived on a flight from Malaysia, had fought each other during the journey due to their cramped circumstances.
Each of the five transportation boxes used had room for four crocodiles - but 10 foot-long animals were in each one.
A Border Force spokesman said "little attention" had been paid to the crocodiles' welfare.
One crocodile has since died.