Dollar hits 2018 high despite weaker jobs data

2018-05-05 01:23 | www.trend.az | 1

The US dollar leaped to its highest levels this year against a basket of currencies on Friday despite disappointing US employment data for April, before dropping back to trade little changed, Reuters reported.

The US economy added fewer jobs than expected and although the unemployment rate dropped to near a 17-1/2-year low of 3.9 percent, this was because some jobless Americans left the labor force.

Average hourly earnings rose 4 cents, or 0.1 percent, last month after gaining 0.2 percent in March. That left the annual increase in average hourly earnings at 2.6 percent.

“It is probably a pause, but it is nothing to stop the market,” said Steven Englander, head of research and strategy at Rafiki Capital in New York.

The dollar index .DXY jumped to 92.90, the highest level since Dec. 28, before falling back to 92.566, near where it was trading before the data was released. The greenback also broke above parity with the Swiss franc CHF=, rising as high as 1.0022 francs.

The dollar has gained as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will continue raising rates while other central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), will act more slowly.