'For the 1st hour, it was really novel': Raccoon delays Air Canada flight

2018-05-05 05:51 | www.trend.az | 2

A raccoon stuck inside an Air Canada jet delayed a Toronto-bound flight for several hours on Thursday at Saskatoon's airport.

The animal was apparently, according to the airline, hidden inside the hose of an air conditioning unit when a ground crew connected the unit to the plane.

The raccoon then "scampered up and into the duct system," of the Embraer E190, said spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick in an email to CBC News.

Flight AC1126 was supposed to take off at 2:50 p.m. CST.