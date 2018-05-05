Trump plans to meet with trade delegation to China on Saturday

US President Donald Trump said he would be meeting Saturday with the US delegation that visited China this week to iron out trade differences, according Sputnik.

"We will be meeting tomorrow to determine the results, but it is hard for China in that they have become very spoiled with US trade wins!" he said on Twitter.

The president confirmed that the high-level delegation, led by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, was on its way back from Beijing where they had "long meetings" on May 3-4 with Chinese leaders and business representatives.

The United States was represented by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow and White House economic aide Peter Navarro. The Chinese side was chaired by Vice Premier Liu He.