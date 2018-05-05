Russian Export Center may support railway equipment export to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The Russian Export Center (REC) may support export of various Russian equipment to Azerbaijan, Nuri Guliyev, head of the local representation of the REC, told Trend.

“In particular, REC may support projects as part of insurance of railway and machine-building products supplies to Azerbaijan for a total of $322.5 million,” he said.

Guliyev added that Eximbank of Russia (Roseximbank), a member of the REC group of companies, is considering a number of projects to provide credit support for Russian supplies of railway and aviation equipment.

He noted that since the opening of the representation in Azerbaijan [December 25, 2017] business activity on both sides has doubled. Thus, the number of inquiries of the Azerbaijani business to search for manufacturers of Russian products almost doubled, he added.