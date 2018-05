Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan debate coop issues over telephone

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a telephone conversation, Kazinform reported citing Akorda press service.

The sides debated the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation, progress of realization of the earlier achieved high level agreements and cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.

